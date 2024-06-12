Cuba reiterates willingness to deepen ties with Mexico





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on his recent electoral victory, reported on X.



By telephone, Diaz-Canel thanked the Mexican president for his constant support to Cuba and reiterated the willingness to continue deepening the historic bilateral ties with the next president of the Aztec nation.



On June 3, the Cuban head of state had a telephone conversation with Claudia Sheinbaum, whom he congratulated on her election as President of Mexico.



Sheinbaum achieved victory to become the first woman to hold the presidency of this nation, a fact that Lopez Obrador described as historic.