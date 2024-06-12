Cuban FM held talks with his Brazilian counterpart





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, held talks with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, in the framework of the meeting of the BRICS Plus Ministerial Council, which has been in session since Monday in Russia.



At the meeting, both parties agreed on the importance of continuing to strengthen economic, trade and cooperation ties between the two countries, reported Rodriguez Parrilla on X.



On Monday, the Cuban foreign minister also held exchanges with his counterparts from Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, and Belarus, Serguei Aleinik, to analyze the state of bilateral relations.



Rodriguez Parrilla plans to address the expanded session of the Ministerial Council, where the 10 member states of the group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran), and heads of foreign policy offices of other like-minded countries will be present.



At the end of the meeting, which will be held until today 11 in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, Rodriguez Parrilla will travel to Moscow for an official visit.