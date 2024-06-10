Cuba attended international event on ocean action





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) A Cuban delegation, headed by José Fidel Santana Núñez, first deputy minister of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA), participated in the International High-Level Event on Ocean Action: Immersed in Change, held in San José, Costa Rica as a preparatory meeting to the 3rd UN Ocean Conference, scheduled for 2025 in Nice, France, on the occasion of World Ocean Day.



Santana Núñez submitted the document of Cuba's adhesion to the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, co-chaired by Costa Rica and France and focused on helping countries to fulfill Target 3 of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which calls for the effective conservation of at least 30% of terrestrial, inland water, and of coastal and marine areas.



“No matter how adverse the circumstances, we cannot stop; we must join efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, as agreed, with particular attention to No. 14, the focus of the initial stage of this process,” Santana Núñez stressed.



Likewise, the official warned that the health of our oceans is increasingly deteriorating, which leaves very little time to make decisions to at least slow down the process of degradation of our common home.



He also referred to Cuba's marine and coastal biodiversity, which is highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, given the rising sea and temperature levels to the detriment of the ecosystems of coral reefs, mangroves and sea grasses and of the size and health of highly threatened marine species.