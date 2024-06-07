Cuban historians warn about the dangers of foreign meddling





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 5 (ACN) The Havana chapter of the National Union of Historians of Cuba (UNHIC) gathered students and researchers of Social Sciences to discuss ways of raising awareness of History at a meeting was held under the theme "The U.S. opposition efforts through the Organization of American States (OAS)", deemed adequate to the new international context and its cross-sectional impact on Cuban society.



Experts Luis Suárez Salazar, professor at the "Raúl Roa García" Higher Institute of International Relations, and Andrés Zaldívar Diéguez, a specialist at the museum Memorial de la Denuncia, outlined the key points of U.S. policy and their endorsement by the OAS.



As to how Latin America and Cuba could stand up to U.S. interference, Suárez Salazar referred to the current situation of uncertainty regarding the presidency of the U.S. but stressed that Cuba must brace for the worst-case scenario and insisted on the importance of unity to counter internal weaknesses seized by the manipulation practices of imperialist administrations.



On his end, Zaldívar Diéguez underscored the need that both individuals and the political and mass organizations use the social networks to respond accordingly and acknowledged the commitment of UNHIC members to the dissemination of Cuban history with a view to impel the new generations to cope with the difficult times we are living through.



Established on December 7, 1981 as a national scientific-cultural organization, UNHIC assembles volunteer professionals engaged in the field of historiography.