Cuba is committed to its Digital Transformation Policy





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 5 (ACN) The recent approval by the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba of a policy related to Digital Transformation, the Cuban Digital Agenda, and the Strategy for the Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence will benefit the country’s main socioeconomic programs through the intensive use of new technologies.



In statements to the press, Wilfredo González Vidal, first deputy minister of the Ministry of Communications (MINCOM), remarked that the regulation relies on various projects designed to produce a necessary cultural change in society to solve daily problems such as online payments, formalities and other services.



As to the country’s AI strategy, he stressed that it is being implemented in a context marked by global risks posed by digital fraud, fake news and discrimination practices and referred to the importance of cybersecurity to protect personal data, the quality of customer services, and the country in general.



These policies result from joint actions undertaken on a permanent basis by MINCOM and other agencies of the State’s Central Administration.