Cuba and Switzerland reaffirm interest in strengthening parliamentary ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 5 (ACN) Homero Acosta Alvarez, secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) and of the Council of State, and Stefano Vescovi, Switzerland’s ambassador to Cuba, expressed their interest in consolidating parliamentary ties in favor of the peoples of both nations.



“It is a pleasure to welcome you at the headquarters of our legislature to talk about possibilities to strengthen our ties through the standing committees of our respective bodies (…) and to promote inter-parliamentary relations in fields of common interest, such as agriculture, health and education,” Acosta Alvarez told his guest.



The Cuban official described to the Swiss diplomat ANPP’s main challenges and priorities in a context marked by the U.S. blockade and stressed the need to increase bilateral cooperation with Switzerland.



On his end, Mr. Vescovi—who recently visited several Cuban provinces and met with local authorities—remarked that his country supports the island and participates in programs that benefit its society. He also conveyed his host a message from Swiss parliamentary representatives and, in particular, from the Cuba Friendship Group.