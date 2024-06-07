Cuba reasserts commitment to environmental protection





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 5 (ACN) In a post on X, issued on the occasion of World Environment Day, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel reiterated the island’s commitment to protect the environment and biodiversity and made an appeal to join hands against challenges such as desertification and drought for the benefit of a sustainable future.



In another post, Political Bureau member Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People's Power and of the Council of State, ratified Cuba’s resolve to tackle climate change in line with the country’s Constitution and legislation.



On their end, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz reaffirmed the will to promote actions for the protection of natural resources, avoid environmental pollution, and strive after harmony and balance with nature, whereas Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla seized the opportunity to denounce the selfish and destructive attitude of developed countries that point their fingers to developing countries and neglect their historical role in environmental deterioration.



Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Environment Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972 to raise awareness among the world's population of the importance of protecting our ecosystems and promoting respect for the environment.



This year’s World Environment Day campaign focused on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience under the theme “Our Land, Our Future”.