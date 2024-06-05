Cuba to host International Agroforestry Convention





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 4 (ACN) More than 400 researchers, academics, entrepreneurs, producers and communicators from Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, Italy, Honduras and the host country will participate in the upcoming International Agroforestry Convention Cuba 2024, to be held July 1 to 5.



In a press conference, PhD in Sciences Pedro Pablo Henry Torriente, general director of the Institute of Agroforestry Research (INAF by its Spanish acronym) and president of the Organizing Committee, said that after seven years without being held, the traditional scientific event is back.



Havana Convention Center will host the multifaceted event that includes the 8th Forestry Congress of Cuba, the 4th International Coffee and Cocoa Congress, the 8th International Meeting of Young Researchers and the 7th Cuban Beekeeping Congress.



The event will be dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the current INAF and the 42nd anniversary of the Center for Apiculture Research (CIAPI by its Spanish acronym), where Cuba will present results or the progress of innovative projects, some with international collaboration, and will learn about the experiences and knowledge of nations that are world leaders in the production of coffee, cocoa and honey.



The scientific program includes the presentation of studies on forests and their relationship with society, biodiversity and ecosystem services, climate change and production, as well as forest protection, integrated pest and disease management and sustainable agricultural production technologies.



Other topics to be discussed will include coffee and cocoa production, plantation, soil and nutrient management; quality, processing, by-products and industry of these crops; beekeeping and development, genetics and biodiversity, environment and pollination, productive diversification, healthy eating and apitherapy and international collaboration, among others.