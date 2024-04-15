



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 15 (ACN) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba (Minrex by its Spanish acronym) called for the de-escalation of violence in the Middle East region, and pointed out that this necessarily involves an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to put an end to the genocide that is currently being committed against the Palestinian people.



Cuba will always be on the side of peace, justice and respect for international law, said the Foreign Ministry in a statement published on Sunday, which is transmitted in full below:



Cuba calls for peace in the Middle East



Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs



Cuba has been warning about the dangers posed by the impunity with which Israel has acted against countries in the Middle East with the complicity and support of the government of the United States. The illegal attack on the consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, in blatant violation of International Law

and the 1961 Vienna Convention, endangered international peace and security, leading to the possible regionalization of the conflict with unpredictable consequences for world peace. The failure of the United Nations Security Council to respond decisively to the earlier bombing of the Consulate has been the catalyst for last night's Iranian response.



We reaffirm our call for the de-escalation of violence in the Middle East region, which necessarily requires an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to put an end to the genocide being committed today against the Palestinian people. Cuba will always be on the side of peace, justice and respect for International Law.



We reiterate that there will be no peace and stability in the Middle East until a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is reached, which provides for the creation of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and allows the return of refugees to their lands. Furthermore, that the entry of the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations be guaranteed without further delay.

Havana April 14, 2024

(Taken from Cubaminrex)