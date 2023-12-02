All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban bank denies fakenews about ATM robbery



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 1 (ACN) Banco Metropolitano denied a news report that has been spread in social networks about the alleged robbery of two ATMs in a branch located in the municipality of Marianao, in Havana.

The statement from Banmet's Institutional Communication and Marketing division, published on its different platforms, clarifies that the image used in the fakenews, which corresponds to the branch at Ayestaran and 19 de Mayo, in Cerro, is also fake.

Banco Metropolitano recommends users, customers and the general public to always access the official profiles where institutional content is published on social networks X, Telegram, Facebook and YouTube.

