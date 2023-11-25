New Book Pays Homage to Cuba’s Revolution Leader Fidel Castro





Havana, Nov 24 (ACN) Students, workers and Rebel Army vets attended the launch in Havana of the book “I am Fidel” in the eve of the seventh anniversary of the passing of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.



The book is a homage by the young generations to the man whom the Cuban people waved goodbye on November 2016, while four days later—November 30th-- crowds escorted his mortal remains to rest at Santiago de Cuba Santa Ifigenia cemetery, said the vice-director of the Office of Historic Affairs of the Cuban Presidency, Daily Sanchez as she launched the book at Havana’s Jose Marti Memorial.



Book author, Journalist Wilmer Rodriguez extended his gratitude to the participants at the gathering, particularly to Rebel Army Commander Delio Gomez.



Rodriguez recalled that the book follows a historic and literary work started by journalist Luis Baez two decades ago, and of other authors who completed 95 stories, the same number of years that Fidel would turn on August 13, 2021.



Most of the 95 testimonies were part of the author’s personal archives including interviews with people who had met Fidel in Cuba and in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Ecuador.



The book was printed by Ocean Sur Latin American Publishing House and it was previously presented at the Fidel Castro and Molecular Immunology centers, in Havana.