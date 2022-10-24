Díaz-Canel, a great believer in ‘Yes We Can’





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 23 (ACN) In closing the Extraordinary Session of the National Committee of the Young Communist League (UJC), Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stressed that he utterly believes in, and actively supports, the slogan ‘Yes We Can’ that Army General and current leader of the Revolution Raúl Castro Ruz made popular during the most critical years of our history.



“This was a long-awaited meeting,” he told a young audience with whom he shared a number of profound and instructive ideas that could well be the thoughtful words that a father would say to his children.



Based on his affection for and responsibility toward their education, the President called on them to demand more from all levels, to banish conceit and foster collective work, since “the UJC must constantly monitor [people’s] mood, dissatisfaction and complaints and do something at once using the only formula that works in a society like ours: active and real participation in changing things, which is the true source of commitment born,” he said.