National meeting in solidarity with Cuba kicks off today in Spain





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) The permanent condemnation of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba will be one of the central topics at the 16th National Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba in Spain, which will begin today in the Valencian city of Puerto Sagunto, the Cuban foreign ministry announced today.



During three days, the event organized by the State Movement of Solidarity with Cuba (MESC by its Spanish acronym), will discuss issues such as the aid campaigns to the Caribbean nation in exceptional situations such as the explosion of the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, in May; the fire at the Supertanker Base in Matanzas, in August, and the passage of Hurricane Ian through the western part of the country, in September.



The exchange will also have a space to discuss communication strategies in social networks related to solidarity, the significance of the thought of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, and the role of Cuban women.



Marcelino Medina, Cuba's ambassador to Spain, accompanied by Noemi Rabaza, vice president of Cuban Friendship Institute, will preside over the opening of the event, which will include a discussion on "Fidel's thought: from Biran to the present day", with intellectuals Ignacio Ramonet and Pascual Serrano.