First Miami-Varadero promotional flight arrives in Cuba





MATANZAS, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) The first Miami-Varadero promotional flight, which aims to shorten distances between Cuban families, arrived last night in the Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport, as part of the reestablishment of air operations between the Cuban provinces and the United States.



The charter flight, operated by the Havanatur Celimar Agency, arrived in the air terminal with 74 passengers who obtained their tickets free of charge, due to a raffle-like initiative in which the Aerocuba Company and the Cubamax travel agency also took part.



Silvia Peralta Valle, director of Havanatur Celimar, explained that the promotion will also include four other flights to the territories of Villa Clara, Camagüey, Holguín and Santiago de Cuba.



Since June 23, three weekly flights with about 75 passengers have arrived in this air terminal, after more than two years of suspension of these operations with the exception of Havana, due to the measures imposed by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, she added.



The Miami-Varadero flights will be maintained for the rest of the summer and it is expected that the weekly frequency will grow in the near future with the entry of new charter agencies, which would also be a boost to the tourism sector after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.