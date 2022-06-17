Importance of cadre policy for Cuban enterprises emphasized





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) As part of the visit of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) to this province, party officials stressed the importance of the cadre policy to ensure the stability and continuity of Cuban enterprises and institutions.



Luis Ramírez, head of industries, energy and mines in the Central Committee, verified the permanent link with the cadres and their reserves in a local Base Enterprise Unite engaged in the marketing of fuels under Unión Cuba Petróleo (CUPET).



Its director, Lisette González, referred to the devotion of the most experienced workers and specialists to the qualification of the new generations and the participation of the staff in regional and local political, cultural and socioeconomic events and the entity’s relations with the National Association of Innovators and Rationalizers, the Youth Technical Brigades, the Science and Technique Forum movement, and the monthly training courses organized in this field.



Ramírez learned of the main difficulties facing the enterprise as a result of the country’s financial situation, which prevented the sales and maintenance programs from being fulfilled.



Established in 2019, this Base Enterprise Unit strives to consolidate itself as a benchmark in the sector and contribute to sustainable development in Cuba.