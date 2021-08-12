Díaz-Canel recognizes young Cubans engaged in the fight against the pandemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) On the occasion of International Youth Day, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated today on his Twitter account the young people who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



The head of state noted that nowadays Cuban youth is standing up to COVID-19 in hospitals, isolation centers, doctors' offices and wherever they are needed.



The Secretary of Organization and Cadre Policy of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Roberto Morales Ojeda, echoed the president’s recognition and praised the young Cubans’ creativity, cheerfulness, courage and commitment to the homeland and the ideals of Fidel.

“You are playing a leading role in this social project designed with all and for the good of all,” he stressed.



Every August 12, the world celebrates International Youth Day with the purpose of making the problems of young people visible and hailing their potential as partners in the construction of the global society.