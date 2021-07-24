President Biden does not support the Cuban people, Diaz-Canel asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) President Biden does not support the Cuban people, because his government keeps the policy responsible for economic shortages and suffering of millions of families, said today Cuban head of state, Miguel Diaz-Canel.



On Twitter, the president also assured that the coercive measures that seek to surrender by hunger and need to the people will not defeat the Cuban sovereign.



According to official figures, only between April and December 2020 the monetary-financial affectations to Cuba because of this policy reached 404.2 million dollars, a number that represents an increase of 42 % regarding the one reported in the April 2019-March 2020 period.

During this period, marked by the impact of COVID-19, the U.S. government deliberately hindered the importation of inputs necessary to confront the pandemic.



For this reason, the country was unable to access a total of 32 equipment and supplies related to the production of vaccine candidates against COVID-19 or to the execution of stages that allow the completion of clinical studies of the vaccine, including equipment for purification, attachments for production equipment, filtration tanks and capsules, potassium chloride solution, thimerosal, bags and reagents.



The Caribbean nation had to use other suppliers as intermediaries, which resulted in a price increase of between 50 and 65 % of that historically established, given the impossibility of contracting directly with the manufacturer.



On June 23, Cuba once again presented a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly on the need to put an end to the blockade imposed by the United States, and received resounding international support as it has every year since 1992.