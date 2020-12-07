Diaz Canel recalls Cuban heroes that died in Africa





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec. 7 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of Cuba, recalled Monday on Twitter the Caribbean nation's heroes who died in Africa's struggles for independence, 31 years after the return of the remains of those fighters.



The Cuban leader evoked the Cuban internationalist feat in African lands and paid tribute to the Bronze Titan, Antonio Maceo, who fell in combat on December 7, 1896

.

The so-called Operation Tribute included the repatriation of the more than 2,000 Cuban fighters who died in internationalist missions in Africa and their burial on December 7, 1989 at home.



The funerals took place throughout the country, where memorial sites were set up, and the central ceremony took place at the Mausoleum of General Antonio Maceo in El Cacahual, Havana.



In the farewell ceremony for the heroes, the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, described it as a "true feat of our people", and stated that seldom a page has been written with such altruism and international solidarity.