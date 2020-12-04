International Congress Cubamotricidad 2020 kicks off today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 4 (ACN) For the first time online, the International Congress Cubamotricidad 2020 will be held Friday and Saturday at the Havana Convention Center, in a space favorable to the exchange of experiences and research related to physical activity and sports.



In this event, of renowned importance to assess the results of scientific research, participants from more than 20 countries will participate in the associated topics, among them Physical and Neuromotricity Education, High Performance Sports, Recreation and Spare Time, as well as Therapeutic Physical Activity and Professional Training

.

This was recently announced by Gladys Becquer, a member of the scientific committee of this event, who pointed out that among other issues to be addressed, is that of Fitness and Health, as well as Management and Administration of sports and physical activity organization.



Becquer explained that as always in this kind of International Congresses there will be Master Conferences of recognized personalities, as well as panelists with a wide experience in the subjects to be discussed.



Cuba aspires to make Cubamotricidad 2020 a success and to become a space for sharing knowledge and feedback among participants.