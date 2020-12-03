Head of the Cuban parliament congratulates his Vietnamese counterpart on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 3 (ACN) Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba ( parliament ), congratulated his counterpart from Vietnam, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two governments.



In his message, Lazo recalled the exemplary friendship of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro and Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh, whose ideas have forged historic ties that will last through time and in future generations of Cubans and Vietnamese, the official website of the Cuban parliament states.

On behalf of the Cuban MPs, Lazo sent the heroic people of Vietnam sincere congratulations to the people, government and communist party of Vietnam, as they commemorate this December six decades of diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the head of the national assembly, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, conveyed congratulations to their Cuban counterparts, Manuel Marrero and Esteban Lazo, respectively.

In the same manner, the head of Vietnamese diplomacy, Pham Binh Minh, sent a congratulatory message to the Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Prensa Latina reported.