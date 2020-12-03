Three foreign investment projects approved in construction and assembly areas





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 3 (ACN) The Construction and Assembly Business Group (Cubacons), in line with the priority given by the country to foreign investment, has three projects of this type already approved for completion.



The first one is with a Russian company for the transportation and lifting of large loads in industrial works, and the others for tourist investments in the capital and a specialized assembly system.



This is what Alberto Olivera, the organization's business director, told the Cuban News Agency, adding that about another 10 projects are in process of approval.



Cubacons seeks to partner with foreign entities in order to promote the acquisition of new technologies and financing that guarantee high quality standards in construction works, he stressed.



According to the director, the organization intends to make the links with foreign partners more dynamic and unblock the procedures and processes without neglecting the procedures that the country requires in this matter.



Olivera stressed that despite the limitations of fuel, the lack of resources for the completion of works and indispensable elements such as cement, this last year they have worked on constructive actions of impact, which contributes to strategic sectors of the economy.



The hydraulic complex of Mayarí, in Holguín, the wind park of Las Tunas and the Special Zone of Development Mariel, stand out among the most significant.



Composed by 51 companies, Cubacons implements construction services in all its structures and stages, which involves services in assembly, repair and maintenance of maritime and coastal works.