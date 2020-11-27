Diaz-Canel heads government visit to special municipality Isle of Youth





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of Cuba, heads a government visit to the Isle of Youth Friday, to check on the development of the main activities of the special municipality.



This morning, members of the council of ministers are visiting different sectors of the special municipality Isle of Youth to check the progress in sectors such as health, agriculture and food.

The governmental visit started at the turkey and chicken fattening farm belonging to the livestock breeding business unit.



With the aim of contributing to the country's economy, the Isle of Youth in 2019 invested in agriculture to strengthen the rice, fruit and citrus programs, as well as irrigation systems.

In the special municipality, priority is given to local development, especially due to the dependence of the inhabitants on maritime and air services for supplies and other services.