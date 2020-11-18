All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban FM congratulates collective of the Cuban National Commission for UNESCO


HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 17 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla congratulated Tuesday on Twitter the collective of the Cuban National Commission of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on its 73rd anniversary.

The Cuban diplomat referred to this group of workers as a reference for education, science, culture, information and communication in the country.
Cuba joined the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of UNESCO on Monday. Our country will continue to be committed to international cooperation, multilateralism and peace, Cuban FM concluded.

