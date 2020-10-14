Cuba elected to UN Human Rights Council



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) Cuba was elected on Tuesday to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, an intergovernmental body composed of 47 member states responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights worldwide.

This was announced by Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, on Twitter. Cuba received 170 votes; equivalent to 88 percent of the United Nations' membership.

Despite the smear campaign, Cuba's achievements cannot be overshadowed, said the Cuban diplomat and recalled that his country is party to 44 of the 61 international human rights agreements, whose compliance it reports to the UN.

In view of the news, the ministry of foreign affairs of Cuba issued a statement in which it highlights this appointment as an honor to the self-determination and resistance of the Cuban people against the hurdles and threats caused by the unilateral policy of hostility, aggressions and economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.

The election of the Caribbean country is also recognition of the significant progress its citizens have achieved in the enjoyment of all their rights and the extensive trajectory of international cooperation in human rights, demonstrating, through concrete facts, their unequivocal disposition to respectful, sincere and open dialogue.

Cuba is leading the Human Rights Council with its own constructive voice, with its experience as a developing country that advocates dialogue and cooperation, as opposed to punitive approaches and selectivity, in favor of the promotion and protection of all human rights for all, the statement added.

It is a founding member of the Council that replaced the former Commission on Human Rights, and this is the fifth time it has taken a seat on the body, among the eight available to the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States.