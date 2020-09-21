Cuban president to participate at UN General Assembly



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 21 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez will speak on September 22 at the General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Cubaminrex reported.



Cuba will be the seventh speaker of the morning session, the opening day of the important event, which this year will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 170 heads of state and government are expected to participate in the important meeting.

Besides the main speech of the president, Cuba is expected to attend the high-level events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN, the 25th anniversary of the 4th World Conference on Women, and the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, as well as the Summit on Biodiversity.