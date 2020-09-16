Cuba reports 73 cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Sept 16 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 73 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 4,876 in the country.



Fifty of the new cases are Cubans and the 23 others are Indians; 70 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases, the source of infection was not yet identified in the 3 others, while 52 patients were asymptomatic when tested.

634 patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 617 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 12 in serious and 5 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 109 deaths (one yesterday), two evacuees and 4,131 discharges (12 yesterday).