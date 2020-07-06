Cuba reports 8 new cases and 9th consecutive day with no deaths from COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, July 6 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported Monday eight new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 2,380 people in the country, 94 percent of whom have recovered.

Fifty-eight patients have been admitted, 54 with stable clinical evolution and four with severe conditions; Cuba totals 86 deaths and the ninth consecutive day with no fatalities, two evacuated and 2,234 recovered (five medical discharges during the day).

At the close of July 5, 136 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 108 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The eight cases diagnosed are Cubans; 100 percent were contacts of confirmed cases, four men and four women. Of the total, six are asymptomatic.