The 85.4 percent of COVID-19 patients in Cuba have recovered



HAVANA, Cuba, June 10 (ACN) Cuba studied 2,344 samples, resulting in six positive ones. The country accumulated 124,947 samples taken and 2,211 positives (1.8 percent), of which 85.4 percent have recovered.

There are 240 patients admitted, 239 with stable clinical evolution and one with serious condition. There are 83 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuated and 1,886 patients recovered, including the six medical discharges on Tuesday.

At the close of June 9, 561 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 454 are being monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.

The six confirmed cases were Cubans. Of these, three (50%) were contacts of confirmed cases, two (33.3%) did not specify the source of infection and one had a source of infection abroad.

Among the six positive cases, one is man and five women and all were asymptomatic