All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
11
June Thursday

The 85.4 percent of COVID-19 patients in Cuba have recovered

0-10-parte1.jpg
HAVANA, Cuba, June 10 (ACN) Cuba studied 2,344 samples, resulting in six positive ones. The country accumulated 124,947 samples taken and 2,211 positives (1.8 percent), of which 85.4 percent have recovered.
There are 240 patients admitted, 239 with stable clinical evolution and one with serious condition. There are 83 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuated and 1,886 patients recovered, including the six medical discharges on Tuesday.
At the close of June 9, 561 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 454 are being monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.
The six confirmed cases were Cubans. Of these, three (50%) were contacts of confirmed cases, two (33.3%) did not specify the source of infection and one had a source of infection abroad.
Among the six positive cases, one is man and five women and all were asymptomatic

Cuba COVID-19 cases

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News