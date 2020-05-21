Cuba reports 8 new cases and 30 discharges



HAVANA, Cuba, May 21 (ACN) Cuba reports 8 new positive cases for COVID 19, for a total of 1,908 cases for SARS Cov 2 and regrets the death of one patient, Dr Francisco Duran National Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) told the press on his daily report.

By the close of May 20, 689 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 1,697 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The eight new confirmed cases were Cubans. Of these, seven (87.5%) were contacts of confirmed cases and in one the source of infection is not specified (12.5%).

Among the eight diagnosed cases, four are women, four men and 3 were asymptomatic. . By age group, there were 4 persons in the 40-59 year-old age group (50.0%) and 2 in the 20-39 year-old age group (25.0%).

Of the 1,908 patients diagnosed with the disease, 223 remained confirmed, 218 (97.7%) presented stable clinical evolution, and 1,603 patients recovered (84.0%). One patient is in critical condition and four are severely ill.