Havana government quarantines neighborhood due to coronavirus



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 3 (ACN) The Havana Provincial Defense Council, headed by its president, Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, and its vice-president Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, decided on Thursday the strategy to increase the measures of social isolation of the Popular Council El Carmelo, Vedado, Plaza de la Revolucion municipality, during the meeting to review actions to confront COVID-19.

The Tribuna de La Habana newspaper reported that among the measures taken is the shutting down of access to it from this Friday, April 3rd, starting at 8 pm. This People's Council has the largest number of people infected by contacts with foreigners and with Cubans who came from abroad; totaling eight cases.

In line with indications given above, only some residents of this Council who are essential outside the territory will have their permits. These residents must undergo a COVID-19 test, and attention will be given to vulnerable persons. Teachers and personnel selected for this task will be assigned as social workers.

No bus can pass inside the Council, which will have four to six entrances and exits.

The newspaper publishes an infographic with the map and other data of this People's Council, which covers 1.32 square kilometers and has some 27,000 inhabitants.