Cuba registers 21 new cases of COVID-19, totaling 233



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 2 (ACN) With 21 new confirmed cases, the number of people in Cuba who are positive for the new coronavirus SARS CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, has reached 233, the Ministry of Public Health reported this Thursday.

For COVID-19, 576 cases were studied on Wednesday, resulting in 21 positive samples. The country has collected 3,342 samples and 233 positive ones.

Out of the 233 confirmed patients, 206 show stable clinical evolution, six deaths, one evacuated and 13 discharged (one on Wednesday), as well as five patients in critical condition and two in serious state.

Among the 21 confirmed cases, 20 Cubans and one foreigner (from China) were diagnosed. Of the 20 Cubans diagnosed, two have a source of infection abroad: Spain and Dubai (one each), 13 were contacts of confirmed cases and five were contacts of travelers from abroad.