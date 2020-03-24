Cuban Govt. to protect mothers of children in primary and special education



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) Due to the announcement of the temporary suspension of classes in Cuba from this Tuesday in view of the spread of COVID-19, mothers who are caring for children in primary or special education will receive the same treatment as interrupted workers.



Marta Elena Feito, minister of labor and social security, reported that during the first month they will receive 100 percent of their basic salary, and then, until classes resume, they will receive 60 percent.

She stated that all the measures of a labor, salary and social security nature adopted for this stage have been satisfactorily accepted by the population.

Of those announced last Friday, Feito clarified on the labor interruption for workers in the state sector, in which case she ratified that the policy is to strengthen labor relocation with a much broader concept than the one used so far, which is relocation in any activity the territory needs at this time.

Exceptionally, when it is not possible to relocate, during the first month the full basic salary will be paid, and then 60 percent, an additional benefit to the current one in the Labor Code, she added.

In the case of workers hired in establishments forced to stop working temporarily, the minster explained the protection is basically tax.

And, if the income is insufficient to cover basic needs, as in any sector of the population, they can receive a social assistance benefit in accordance with the composition of this, Feito concluded.