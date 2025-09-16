Israel seeks to hinder creation of a Palestinian state, Cuban FM asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) The Israeli regime is seeking to redraw the geography of Palestine in a desperate attempt to hinder the creation of an independent Palestinian state, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla stated today.



On X, Cuban diplomat referred to the recent approval of a project for the construction of 3,400 homes for Israelis in Palestinian territory.



"We denounce current plans to expand Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem," Cuban foreign minister emphasized.



These territories, included in the area Tel Aviv calls E1, are claimed by the Palestinians, along with the war-torn Gaza Strip, for the creation of an independent state. Israeli officials, such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have acknowledged that the plan aims to erase the idea of ​​a Palestinian state.