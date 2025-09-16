Cuban Roxana Gomez advances to 400m final at the Athletics World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) Against the predictions of many specialists and experts in the so-called king of sports, Cuban Roxana Gomez appealed to epic speed today to finish second in heat two of the semifinals with a time of 49.78 seconds and thus enter the race for the title at the World Athletics Championships.



Gomez, ranked 25th at world rankings and an Olympic semifinalist at Paris 2024, fell seven hundredths of a second short of her lifetime best time after increasing her pace and completing the lap of the oval with a 300m jump to cross the finish line behind Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser, who stopped the clocks at 49.47 seconds.



Favorites Marileydi Paulino of the Dominican Republic, with a time of 49.82 seconds, and Poland's Natalia Bukowiecka with a time of 49.67 seconds, also advanced to the title race; while the best runner in the 400-meter hurdles, but now making her debut in the same distance without obstacles, US Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone, launched her bid with a time of 48.29 seconds, a season-leading time.