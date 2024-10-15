Latam-Caribbean Parliament Suggests AI Expert Team





Havana, Oct 14 (ACN) The president of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (PARLATINO), Cuban lawmaker Rolando Gonzalez, proposed the setting up of an Artificial Intelligence expert team.



A communique released on Monday by the Panama-based Parlatino explains that the initiative was submitted to the 149th Assembly of the Interparliamentary Union, in Geneva, in an effort to contribute to the follow up, control and legislative processes in this field of technology.



Gonzalez said that the team could inform lawmakers with the Parliamentary Union on the trends of new and emergent technologies through periodical reports on the scientific and technological advancement and its possible impact on initiatives related to international security and disarmament, PL news agency reported.

The legislator said that Parlatino marks its 60th birthday this year and has rolled out a large working agenda including attention to the challenges posed by AI on the region of Latin America and the Caribbean.