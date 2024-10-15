LATAM-Caribbean Alliance Condemns Israeli Aggression in Middle East





Havana, Oct 14 (ACN) Representatives of Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba, three member states of the regional organization known as the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our Americas—People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), condemned the Israeli aggression against Middle East countries, during a meeting in Luanda, Angola.



Members of the diplomatic missions of those countries penned a statement of solidarity with the peoples of Palestine, Lebanon and Syria and blasted what they dubbed as fascist, criminal and genocidal government of Israel,” which has carried out an indiscriminate genocide against the Palestinian people over the past 66 years, PL news agency reported.



The ALBA-TCP group in Luanda called for peace and the cease of policies of extermination against the three nations, and they demanded respect for human rights and international humanitarian law.



The also called to honor the UN resolutions on the setting up of a free, independent and sovereign Palestinian state.