Israel Keeps Killing Palestinians and Bombs Iranian Hospital





Havana, Oct 11 (ACN) Dozens of people were killed Friday under Israeli attacks on the Palestinian city of Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, local authorities reported.



Since early hours Friday, the Israeli artillery began launching rockets against areas in Jabalia reaching a school sheltering displaced citizens. In the afternoon, a new attack wounded over 30 people while 14 persons are non-accountable, despite action by rescue teams.



The city of Jabalia is homes the largest camp of refugees in the region. Local sources say about 1000 persons are trapped in the camp as bombing continues. Over 42 thousand lives have been lost under the Israeli attacks since October 7, last year.



In related news, Israeli military attacked an Iranian camp hospital on the Syrian-Lebanese border, the Red Crescent organization denounced on Friday saying that the action has been condemned by Iran’s authorities as a aggression against the country’s health system.



The attack destroyed the 56-bed hospital, its ambulances and medical equipment, luckily no deaths were reported, according to the head of the Red Crescent Society, Pir Hosein Kolivand.



Iran’s Foreign Minister Esmail Baqai called on the international community, including the Red Cross Committee, to condemn the Israeli attack as a crime of war and to take a clear position against the aggression.