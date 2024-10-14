Over a Hundred Nations Back UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres





Havana, Oct 11 (ACN) Over 100 nations of the world signed a letter originally written by Chile in support of UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, after he was declared persona non-grata by the Government of Israel.

The action, led by the Chilean mission to the United Nations, was initially backed by Brazil, Colombia, South Africa, Uganda, Indonesia, Spain, Guyana, and Mexico, PL news agency reported.



The letter condemns the decision of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs by stressing that actions of this nature undermine the ability of the United Nations to carry out its mandate, which includes mediating conflicts and providing humanitarian assistance.



The support of 105 countries expresses the international community's recognition of Guterres' work and the role of the UN, while it also highlights Chile's leadership in the multilateral arena.



The Israeli unilateral measure against Guterres could further delay the end of Israel’s military offensive on Palestine and the achievement of a credible path towards the establishment of a two-state solution, the letter notes.

The signatory countries demand respect for the leadership of the UN and its mission.



In times of heightened tension in the Middle East, the role of the Secretary-General is essential to foster dialogue and promote peace and understanding between the parties in conflict, at to enhance friendly relations between states, affirms the letter and concludes by noting that constructive cooperation with the United Nations is crucial to overcome current challenges and achieve a peaceful future.



