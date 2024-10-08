Latin America and the Caribbean in Solidarity with Palestine





Havana, Oct 7 (ACN) Jorge Arreaza , general secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our Americas-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), extended the regional organization’s solidarity with Palestine.



Speaking at Cultural, Antifascist and Antizionist plaza in Caracas, Arreaza thanked the attendance of social movements at the rally in which he said that such action must be held in all countries of the world by those who feel the suffering of the Palestinian people, who will always stay in their own territory for good, PL news reported.



He said that the rally expressed the views of ALBA-TCP member nations like Cuba, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Venezuela and also Honduras.



He said that a year ago, Hamas took an action against Israel which was condemned or approved, but the regional organization respects any position.



However, the official pointed out that the only cause for all the deaths in Palestine, Israel, Syria, Lebanon is the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories, there is no other cause; it is not Islamic terrorism, he noted.