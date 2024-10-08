Pope Francis Regrets Disinterest on Peace for Middle East





Havana, Oct 7 (ACN) Pope Francis regretted on Monday the lack of interest for bringing peace to the Middle East, one year after the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict which has claimed more than 40 thousand lives in Gaza.



In a letter addressed to the Catholic community in Gaza, the Pope said that the flame of hatred was lit up a year ago, it has not died, but has unleashed a spiral of violence, while it seems that very few are interested in what is most needed, and what the people want: dialog and peace.



Pope Francis condemned the “shameful incapacity of the international community and the most powerful countries of the world to silence the weapons and put an end to the tragedy of war,” according to a releases Monday by the Holy Sea Press Office, cited by PL news agency.



I will not stop from saying that war is defeat, that weapons do not build the future but destroy it, an that violence will never bring peace. History proves it, years and years of conflict seems not to have taught any lesson.