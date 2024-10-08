Event in Russia welcomes Cuban academic proposal





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) The Council of the International Association of Academies of Sciences (IAAS) and its associates welcomed the proposal of their Cuban colleagues to create a new scientific board on Neurosciences and Neurotechnologies.



The initiative would be based on the existing collaboration between Cuban, Chinese, Russian and Belarusian institutions. PhD Inseri Talavera Bustamante, vice president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC), informed.



They even recommended us to present the proposal of its composition to be approved at the 38th session of the IAAS Council, which will take place in Minsk on September 20, 2025, added to the Cuban News Agency the woman who led the national delegation to the meeting.



The event was held in Moscow and at the headquarters of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) as part of the celebrations for its 300th anniversary, where 22 scientists were elected to the status of IAAS Academician, among them PhD in science Luis Velazquez Perez, president of the ACC.



Talavera Bustamante congratulated the RAC with which we have had close ties of friendship for many years, for its 300th anniversary, she said and stressed the importance of our participation in the IAAS.



The 37th session of the Council of the International Association of Academies of Sciences was attended by 27 institutions from Eastern European and Asian countries.



Cuban Academy of Sciences joined IAAS in September 2023 and on this occasion the young associate Yunier Valeriano Medina, from the Marta Abreu Central University of Las Villas, gave an overview of the activities in his country to promote and encourage young scientists.