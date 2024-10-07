October 6th marked CARICOM-Cuba Anti-Terrorism Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) For the second time, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Cuba commemorated a day against terrorism to denounce the hypocrisy of keeping the country most attacked by violent actions concocted in the U.S. on the list of alleged state sponsors of such scourge.



So it was stressed in statements to the press by David Comissiong, Barbados' ambassador to CARICOM, who also insisted on the demand by the parties that the U.S. blockade of Cuba be lifted.



The Caribbean organization paid tribute to the 73 victims of hatred, not only for Cuba but also for the entire region, who were killed by terrorist on October 6, 1976.



Likewise, the Barbadian official recalled his country’s proposal, approved by the 2016 CARICOM Summit, to designate the date as a day against terrorism.