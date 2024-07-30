Venezuela thanks Cuban congratulations on election results





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 30 (ACN) Nicolas Maduro, president of Venezuela, today thanked Cuba for its congratulations after Sunday's election results were announced.



Thank you brother President Diaz-Canel and all the Cuban people! We will continue united in our determination to be free and sovereign, my love and hugs, declared the South American leader on X.



The South American leader shared, on the same social network, the words of his Cuban counterpart in which he reaffirms solidarity with Venezuela.



I spoke with brother NicolasMaduro to convey warm congratulations on behalf of the Cuban Party, Government and people for the historic electoral victory achieved, after an impressive demonstration by the Venezuelan people, wrote the Caribbean President.



On Monday, Nicolas Maduro received the credentials accrediting him as President-elect of Venezuela for the 2025-2031 term, after winning the elections with 51.20 % of the votes.



At the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE), the ceremony was attended by more than 900 international observers, accredited diplomatic corps and high authorities of the branches of the State, among others, the ruler took the constitutive act from the hands of Elvis Amoroso, head of the electoral body.