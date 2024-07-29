Cuban authorities hail Nicolas Maduro's electoral victory





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) Cuban authorities hail today the results of the presidential elections in Venezuela, in which Nicolas Maduro won with 51.20 % of the votes.



Following congratulatory messages from Army General Raul Castro, and Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, who spoke by telephone on Sunday with the Venezuelan leader, representatives of organizations and institutions highlighted the triumph on X.



“Many congratulations to President @NicolasMaduro for his new victory in the presidential elections on Sunday. Congratulations to the Venezuelan people and its parliamentary authorities for this new triumph of the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution,” wrote Esteban Lazo, President of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State.



For his part, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero ratified the commitment and solidarity with Venezuela, a nation he described as Cuba's sister.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, assured that the victory of Nicolas Maduro, who had 5,150,092 million votes in his favor, is the result of loyalty to the everlasting legacy of Hugo Chavez (1954 - 2013).



To respect the popular will expressed in the Venezuelan elections, Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban foreign minister, called in his publication, where he referred to external meddling and the campaign that tries to ignore the results officially announced by the electoral authority.



According to information from the National Electoral Council of the South American nation, Edmundo Gonzalez, of the United Democratic Platform, was Maduro's closest challenger, but reached 44.2 % of the votes.