Venceremos Solidarity Brigade to arrive in Cuba today





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) The Venceremos Brigade of solidarity with Cuba, coming from US, will arrive today in national territory through the Frank Pais Garcia International Airport, in the eastern city of Holguin, to begin its tour of Guantanamo, in the easternmost region of the country.



Composed by more than 100 members coming from around 20 states of the U.S. and Puerto Rico, the group has among its interests to exchange and culturally know the Cuban people, as well as to manifest its rejection to the meddling policies that the U.S. government maintains against the island.



On this occasion, the brigadistas are also motivated by the demand for the exclusion of Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, the demand to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade suffered by this country, and the request to return the territory illegally occupied by the Guantanamo Naval Base.



The Venceremos Brigade, which brings together US citizens, Canadians, Mexicans and Puerto Ricans, is the oldest solidarity project of its kind and, since its creation in 1969 by historic

leader Fidel Castro Ruz to strengthen cooperation and friendship ties between the US and Cuba, has made annual trips to the island, with the arrival of more than 10,000 collaborators.