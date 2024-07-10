Cubans in Latin America Blast Terrorist Actions against their Homeland





Havana, Jul 9 (ACN) The Network of Cubans Residing in Latin America and the Caribbean (Red de Cubanos Residentes en América Latina y el Caribe,) rejected in Panama the recently exposed terrorist plans against the island nation.



In a communique sent to PL news agency, the network strongly condemns any action aimed at subverting order and peace in Cuba.



The document, signed by Humberto Perez –coordinator of the Network and of “Asociacion Martiana de Cubanos en Panama” (Association of Cubans followers of Jose Marti in Panama) described such plans as coward acts which not only destroy lives and property, but also threaten, the living, stability and development in Cuba.



The planning of such actions takes place amidst serious economic difficulties facing Cubans as a direct consequence of more than six decades of US blockade, the document reads.