East Timor Acknowledges Cuban Medical Assistance





Havana, Jul 8 (ACN) The President of East Timor, Jose Ramos Horta, acknowledged Cuba’s medical support of his country and the training of health professionals.



Addressing a solemn session of Angola’s National Assembly for his visit, Ramos Horta said that out of all 1 thousand 300 Timorese doctors, over one thousand were prepared by Cuban professors, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Upon achieving its independence in 2002, East Timor counted on only 18 or 19 doctors, said Ramos Horta, who noted that at present there is one doctor and at least two nurses in every Timorese village.



The Timorese President also thanked Angola and Portuguese-speaking nations for their solidarity during 24 years of struggle for independence.

