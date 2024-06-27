Cuban president thanks TELESUR for its role in response to coup attempt





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez thanked TV network TELESUR for its excellent coverage of the attempted coup d'état in Bolivia, which he described as key to denounce the action and summon the population to protect the peace.



Several divisions of the Bolivian Army mobilized on Wednesday afternoon to Plaza Murillo, in La Paz, a move immediately decried by the international community and regional organizations and leaders who proclaimed their support to the constitutional government of Bolivia.



The coup attempt was thwarted after the pro-coup troops pulled back from the premises following the appointment of new military commanders by the Bolivian government.