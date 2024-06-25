Venezuela Denounces Media Campaign against Presidential Elections





Havana, Jun 24 (ACN) Venezuelan ambassador to Cuba Orlando Maneiro denounced on Monday interfering actions in the works to destabilize next July’s presidential elections in his country.



Maneiro said that the Venezuelan people want peace and calm for the electoral process, not violence.



Speaking to accredited diplomats, journalists and intellectuals in Havana, the ambassador said that those who want to seize power through violence have resorted to mainstream media to misinform the world by distorting the reality of Venezuela with the aim of damaging the vote.



This is the most diverse electoral process under the Venezuelan Revolution, backed by 11 out of 37 political parties, the rest are in the opposition, he said.



The ambassador explained about the evolution of the Venezuelan electoral system, which establishes guarantees for the process, while a recent accord signed June 20 by the registered parties called for the recognition of the people’s vote results; however some insist in casting a shadow over the advancements of the Bolivarian Revolution.



