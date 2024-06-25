Cuban President celebrates Julian Assange's release from prison





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel celebrated from his account in X the freedom of Australian journalist Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks.



The long and cruel punishment imposed on him for his denunciations of imperial crimes will remain in the memory of the peoples as proof of how little his jailers believe in freedom of the press, the Cuban leader sentenced in his message on the social network.



Assange left Belmarsh maximum security prison this morning, after the High Court in London granted him bail, reported Cubadebate.



As reported by WikiLeaks, the journalist left the United Kingdom for Australia.



Assange reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice whereby he agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges of conspiracy to obtain and disclose classified U.S. national defense documents.



The journalist will appear in court next Wednesday on Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands (which are part of the U.S.), and is expected to be sentenced to 62 months.



Taking into account the time he has already spent in prison, this would mean that the WikiLeaks founder could be released from prison..